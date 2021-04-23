Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,697. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

