Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 165,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

