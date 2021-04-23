Morgan Stanley Sells 405,339 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of CAE worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

