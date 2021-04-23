Morgan Stanley Sells 85,951 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

