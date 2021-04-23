Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega Sells 19,787 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,129,244.09.

Shares of Morphic stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

