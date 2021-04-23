Morses Club (LON:MCL) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.80 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 157,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 290,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.71).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.59. The company has a market cap of £72.89 million and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

In other Morses Club news, insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

