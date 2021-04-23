Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.86. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.