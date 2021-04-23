mStable USD Trading Up 0.9% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $922,842.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.01 or 1.00133793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00128242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.