Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $15.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

