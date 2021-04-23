Multiplier 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $384,043.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $20.60 or 0.00041351 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and $384,043.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00063187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00270180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003968 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00025573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.31 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.10 or 0.99968226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.01017463 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.