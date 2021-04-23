MurAll (PAINT) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $1.02 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

