Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

NYSE:MUR opened at $15.66 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

