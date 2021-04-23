Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 805 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

