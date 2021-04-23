MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.79 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, MVL has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market cap of $263.79 million and approximately $45,524.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.