MXC (MXC) Reaches Market Cap of $97.30 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, MXC has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a market cap of $97.30 million and $23.40 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00075222 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002956 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 235.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,238,083 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

