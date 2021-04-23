Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce sales of $17.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.84 million to $24.64 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $51.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.56 million to $59.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.47 million, with estimates ranging from $291.13 million to $396.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $1,337,161. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,334,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

