Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.19 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Myriad has a total market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,777,620,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.