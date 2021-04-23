Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Myriad has a total market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $858,550.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,777,703,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

