Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,664 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

