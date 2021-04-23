Namecoin (NMC) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and $29,620.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,742.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $828.32 or 0.01632415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.38 or 0.00489497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001336 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.