Nano (NANO) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $7.62 or 0.00015059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $141.36 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,589.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,340.94 or 0.04627355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.62 or 0.00471692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $806.47 or 0.01594161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00670218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00485225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 116.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00029140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.39 or 0.00423790 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

