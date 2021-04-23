NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $6.13 million and $6,081.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

