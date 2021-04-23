Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $201,120.20 and $6,448.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,161,245 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

