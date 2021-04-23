Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.03.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $102.82 and a one year high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.