National Bank Financial Increases Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$15.25

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.18.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 227,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$329.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.