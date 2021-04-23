National Bank Financial Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$14.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.68% from the company’s previous close.

K has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,679. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a market cap of C$11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 538,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$4,739,389.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,602,128.80. Insiders sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

