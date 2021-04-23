National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.97. 44,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,805. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

