National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.37.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

