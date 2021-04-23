National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$458.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$465.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$443.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$61.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$302.33 and a 12 month high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

