National Bank Financial Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.75.

TSE:AEM traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, with a total value of C$391,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,627,626.75. Insiders purchased a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

