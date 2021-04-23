National Bank Financial Weighs in on Constellation Software Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Constellation Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.24.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSU. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,783.43.

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,857.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,768.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,636.63. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,310.61 and a twelve month high of C$1,921.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 15.54%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

