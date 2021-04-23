National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

NYSE NBHC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,245. National Bank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

