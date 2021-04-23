National Express Group (LON:NEX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 330 ($4.31). Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.56 ($4.38).

NEX stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 322.40 ($4.21). 1,714,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,857. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

In related news, insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

