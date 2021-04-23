National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,243.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

