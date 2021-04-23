NativeCoin (N8V) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,459.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 385.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $3,459.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 257.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00311918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,751,728 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.