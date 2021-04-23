Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Reaches $0.0007

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 82.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Natmin Pure Escrow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market cap of $109,760.30 and approximately $51.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded 179.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00075446 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002927 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 245.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow is a coin. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 coins. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Natmin Pure Escrow is a decentralized application that provides pure Escrow Services built on Blockchain Technology. It aimx to revolutionize the Escrow industry by utilizing Blockchain Technology to facilitate Escrow transactions for a fraction of the price of conventional Escrow services. “

Natmin Pure Escrow Coin Trading

