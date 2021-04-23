NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE NWG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 846,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,963. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

