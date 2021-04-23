Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.
Shares of NM stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
