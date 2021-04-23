Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Issues Earnings Results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 27.57% and a negative net margin of 48.99%.

Shares of NM stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.53.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

