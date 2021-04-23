NCC Group (LON:NCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.71

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 241.71 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.78). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.57), with a volume of 334,389 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £766.25 million and a P/E ratio of 60.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

