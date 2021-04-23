NCR (NYSE:NCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.04

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 1648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

