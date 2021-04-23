NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.53 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $142.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00008958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00315727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00028531 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,397,941 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.