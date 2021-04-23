Nebulas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.18 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Nebulas has a total market cap of $47.48 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00070696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00092373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.59 or 0.00665110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.47 or 0.08091666 BTC.

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,192,348 coins and its circulating supply is 58,668,087 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

