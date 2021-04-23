Nekonium (NUKO) Price Hits $0.0015

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nekonium has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. Nekonium has a total market cap of $18,284.25 and approximately $39.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387

Buying and Selling Nekonium

