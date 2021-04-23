Nepsis Inc. Acquires 15,356 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,842 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $230.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

