Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 259,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

