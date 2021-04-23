Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
See Also: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.