Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. The stock has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Saturna Capital grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 222.2% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Park National grew its stake in Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management grew its stake in Nestlé by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

