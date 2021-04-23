Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.71. 259,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after buying an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

