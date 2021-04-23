Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The company has a market capitalization of $344.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.64. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $103.18 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,182,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,290,000 after purchasing an additional 143,135 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

