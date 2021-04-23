Nestlé’s (NSRGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Baader Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $120.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.69. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $124.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

