Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. 259,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $103.18 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

